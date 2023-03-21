Letter: Team nicknames show lack of gender equality

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was watching an NCAA women’s basketball game when I heard the nicknames of the teams playing: the Bulls and the Gamecocks. Read more

Having just marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, it seems we still have a little more to do to achieve equality between the genders. Teams like the Bulls and the Gamecocks can’t even call themselves the “Lady Bulls” or the “Lady Gamecocks” because that doesn’t make sense.

The television announcers, who were all female, didn’t draw any special attention to the fact that the women on one side were the “Bulls” and on the other side were the “Gamecocks.”

Some universities, colleges and professional teams have changed their nicknames based on racial or ethnic sensitivities. Are any teams willing to change their nicknames based on gender equality?

Raymond Yuen

Kapolei

