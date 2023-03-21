comscore Letter: Team nicknames show lack of gender equality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Team nicknames show lack of gender equality

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was watching an NCAA women’s basketball game when I heard the nicknames of the teams playing: the Bulls and the Gamecocks. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Isn’t it time to stop making electricity more expensive?

Scroll Up