Letter: Wahine basketball team showed strength, class

Kudos to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball coaching staff and team for qualifying for the Big Dance two years straight (“Hawaii wins Big West title, earns 2nd straight NCAA Tournament berth,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 11). They are overachievers who represented themselves, UH and Hawaii with class, determination and the “never say die” spirit. Well done!

Russell Pang

Ala Moana

