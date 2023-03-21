comscore Letter: Wahine basketball team showed strength, class | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Wahine basketball team showed strength, class

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kudos to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball coaching staff and team for qualifying for the Big Dance two years straight (“Hawaii wins Big West title, earns 2nd straight NCAA Tournament berth,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 11). Read more

