Ethnic Eats
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 2:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos courtesy Reid Shimabukuro
Photos courtesy Reid Shimabukuro
Photos courtesy Reid Shimabukuro
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos courtesy Kris Kokame
Photos courtesy Kris Kokame
Photos courtesy Kris Kokame
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photos by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photo courtesy Lillian Cumic
Photos courtesy Kris Kokame
-
Photos courtesy Kris Kokame
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree