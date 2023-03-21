Hidden gems for brunch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving brunch fare, these hidden gems are worth seeking out. Note: A few only offer brunch on select days. Read more

Smith & Kings

Located in Chinatown, Smith & Kings is recognized for its elevated pub fare, but the bar offers weekend brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feast on savory favorites like breakfast poutine ($15) — hand-cut fries loaded with cheddar cheese, brown gravy, bacon and a sunny side-up egg — pork belly eggs Benedict ($18), chicken and waffles ($20) and the Mac Daddy ($20). The latter is a creamy concoction of elbow pasta, five-cheese bechamel sauce, buttermilk fried chicken and green onions.

69 N. King St., Honolulu

808-744-5772

thesmithandkings.com

Instagram: @smithandkings

Egghead Café

Whether you’re craving omelets, eggs Benedict, pancakes or French toast, Egghead Café offers a variety of brunch options. If you want something sweet, s’mores pancakes ($15) — complete with ganache, marshmallow sauce and graham crackers — or choco crème brûlée French toast ($17) are the way to go. Or, opt for prosciutto egg toast ($18), crab eggs Benedict ($26), or shrimp and bacon omelet ($22) if you prefer something savory.

Kapalama Shopping Center

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. 8, Honolulu

808-888-2211

eggheadhonolulu.com

Instagram: @egghead_cafe

My Café

Known for its brunch comfort food with a local twist, My Café is open for breakfast and lunch. The cozy eatery is famous for its unique pancakes, available in flavors like lilikoi, malasada and chocolate taro haupia ($13.95 each). Want a little bit of everything? Get the flight of pancakes ($16.50), which includes mini sizes of Cookie Butta Luva — complete with housemade cookie butter cream sauce and cookie crumbles — lilikoi, and chocolate taro-haupia pancakes.

If you’re craving something savory, get the kalua pig and lomi tomato omelet ($18.95) or the B.E.A.S.T. eggs Benedict ($21.95). The latter comprises bacon, egg, avocado, spinach and tomato topped with hollandaise.

563 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei

808-200-5737

mycafehi.com

Instagram: @Mycafehawaii

Moani Island Bar & Bistro

Located in Ka Makana Alii, Moani Island Bar & Bistro offers Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Ka polei eatery is known for its live music, delicious local food and generous portions.

Signature dishes include Punaluu taro sweet bread with ube coconut cream, banana brûlée and mac nuts ($17); corned beef hash katsu moco ($17); and crab cake eggs Benedict ($20) served with asparagus, potatoes and smokey Old Bay hollandaise. All loco mocos are served plate-lunch style, with diners’ choice of fried or white rice, two eggs, gravy and the eatery’s signature potato mac salad.

Ka Makana Alii

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-670-2638

themoanihawaii.com

Instagram: @themoanihawaii