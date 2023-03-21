comscore ‘Amazing comeback’ for Hawaii schools at national media contest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Amazing comeback’ for Hawaii schools at national media contest

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY MARCIE REIHANIFAM More than 200 Hawaii students competed over the weekend at the national Student Television Network in Long Beach, Calif.

    COURTESY MARCIE REIHANIFAM

Hawaii’s massive contingent at the annual national Student Television Network media competition over the weekend was again a dominant force, breaking its own record by scooping up 47 awards — seven more than in 2022. Read more

