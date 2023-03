Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii has added two members to its board of directors. Read more

Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii has added two members to its board of directors:

>> Vincent Lim is a second-­generation McDonald’s franchise owner/operator. He operates five restaurants on Oahu and serves on the McDonald’s of Hawaii drive-thru, delivery and digital teams. He was general manager of the McDonald’s in Waimanalo and an operations supervisor before becoming an approved owner/operator in December 2020.

>> David Lim directs the operations of the 10 McDonald’s on the Big Island (Hawaii Five Stars Inc./Ohana Five Stars Inc.). He previously worked for Ernst &Young for clients across a range of industries, including hospitality and health care. He holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and accounting from the University of Southern California. He also holds a master’s degree in accounting from USC.

Kaiser Permanente has promoted Emily Dempsey R.N., M.S., to director of clinic operations. Dempsey began at Kaiser Permanente in 2011 and has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility over the past 12 years. Most recently she served as senior manager of the Honolulu metro area.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.