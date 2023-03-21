Campbell’s turn to be No. 1 in softball top 10 poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the third time in as many weeks, there is a new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

Campbell bumped Waianae from the top spot following a 7-0 win over the Seariders on Saturday. The Sabers (7-0-2, 4-0 OIA) received 11 of 13 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

Waianae’s stay at the peak of the poll lasted one week. The Seariders (8-1-1, 4-1 OIA) had scored 48 runs in four West Division games before facing Campbell ace Taryn Irimata.

Moanalua is the hottest team in the OIA East at 5-0. Na Menehune have outscored foes 66-7 in league play. Kalani, which dropped out of the Top 10 after a 4-1 loss to Kaiser, will visit Moanalua this afternoon.

Scores don’t get much bigger, though, than the seemingly endless Kauai-Kapaa doubleheader on Saturday.

Kapaa won the first game 31-24 in three and a half hours. The teams combined for 16 errors and 25 walks. Winning pitcher Sienna Yamashita allowed 19 runs, 12 earned, on 10 hits in 51⁄3 innings. She struck out five and walked five. Losing pitcher Dallas Batoon permitted 18 runs, but only five were earned, along with five hits in 31⁄3 innings. She struck out one and walked 14.

“It is definitely the highest KIF score I have ever been around,” said Waimea coach Michael Koerte, who has been involved off and on with the program since the 1990s.

The second game was modest in comparison, a 20-9 victory by Kapaa.

Campbell squares off with Mililani today. No. 4 Mililani is coming off a resounding 14-13 comeback win over Kapolei.

Mar. 20, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (11) (7-0-2, 4-0 OIA) 127 2

> def. No. 1 Waianae 7-0, Saturday

> next: at Mililani, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Leilehua, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2. Waianae (1) (8-1-1, 4-1 OIA) 111 1

> won at Pearl City 12-0 Tuesday

> lost at No. 2 Campbell 7-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday, 7 p.m., McKinley

3. ‘Iolani (8-2-1, 4-1 ILH) 107 3

> won at No. 7 Punahou 8-7 (8 inn.), Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, 4 p.m., Ala Wai 2

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Ala Wai 2

> next: at Maryknoll, Saturday, 10 a.m., Sand Island

4. Mililani (12-1-1, 3-1 OIA) 84 5

> won at Leilehua 18-6, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> def. No. 9 Kapolei 14-13, Saturday, McKinley

> next: vs. Campbell, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Waianae, Saturday, 7 p.m., McKinley

5. Kamehameha (1) (10-2-2, 3-2 ILH) 82 6

> def. Mid-Pacific 10-0 (5 inn.), Wednesday

> def. No. 4 Maryknoll 11-4, Saturday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Monday, 4 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 6 p.m., McKinley

6. Punahou (10-8, 3-2 ILH) 61 7

> def. No. 4 Maryknoll 19-14 (6 inn.), Wednesday

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 8-7 (8 inn.), Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m., McKinley

7. Maryknoll (7-5, 2-3 ILH) 41 4

> lost to No. 7 Punahou 19-14 (6 inn.), Wednesday

> lost at No. 6 Kamehameha 11-4, Saturday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 p.m., Sand Island

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 10 a.m., Sand Island

8. Moanalua (5-2, 5-0 OIA) 31 NR

> def. Kaiser 14-4, Tuesday

> won at Kaimuki 11-0 (5 inn.), Saturday

> next: vs. Kalani, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Castle, Friday, 3 p.m.

9. Kaiser (11-6-2, 4-1 OIA) 27 10

> lost at Moanalua 14-4 (5 inn.), Tuesday

> def. No. 8 Kalani 4-1, Saturday

> next: vs. Castle, today, 3 p.m.

> next: at Kailua, Friday, 3 p.m.

10. Kapolei (5-6, 1-3 OIA) 23 9

> lost to No. 5 Mililani 14-13, Saturday, McKinley

> next: vs. Leilehua, today, 3 p.m.

> next: at Pearl City, Saturday, 10 a.m.

No longer in Top 10: Kalani (No. 8).