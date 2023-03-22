Man charged in beating death of Sheridan Street landlord

Prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man in Sunday’s beating death of a 64-year-old man at an apartment building in Ala Moana.

Kendall T. Gray made his initial appearance this morning before Judge Myron Takemoto at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock after he was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder. The victim was identified in court documents as Alvin Matsumoto.

Gray’s bail is set at $1 million.

The deadly beating occurred Sunday afternoon at Six Twenty Sheridan, a five-story residential building near the corner of Sheridan Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Honolulu police responded to a “defibrillator-type” call on Sheridan Street just before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Matsumoto “bleeding profusely” from his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim and took him in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

Police said investigators found that Matsumoto was attempting to evict Gray’s girlfriend from her unit when the altercation occurred. Police said Gray fled in a black Nissan sedan after he physically assaulted the victim.

Officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit located him on Hopaka Street at 7:40 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Witness Shawn Giles said he saw a man dragging the victim down the concrete steps fronting the apartment building Sunday afternoon. He said the man then placed the victim on a lava rock retaining wall before fleeing in a black sedan.

Matsumoto had filed a complaint against Gray and Cheryl Dula in December 2022, claiming the pair defaulted on their rental agreement. The agreement was signed in August for unit 206 at the Sheridan Street apartment building. In the complaint, Matsumoto claimed he made multiple attempts to collect rent.

Court minutes show Gray told the court at a February pre-trial conference that he was “on the Big Island and moving out mid-March, about March 19, 2023.” The minutes also revealed the court was ordering a “a writ of possession to issue effective March 20.”

The pre-trial conference was continued to April.