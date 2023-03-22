comscore Off The News: New conservation officers on the job | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: New conservation officers on the job

  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.

Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources put 41 new state conservation officers to work on Monday, representing the agency’s largest- ever recruiting class — an offshoot of Gov. Josh Green’s initiative to charge a “green fee” for tourists to access the state’s natural attractions. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Wahine basketball team showed strength, class

Scroll Up