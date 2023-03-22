First Hawaiian Bank gets lending awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has been recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration with multiple lending awards. Read more

First Hawaiian Bank has been recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration with multiple lending awards.

The state’s largest bank was awarded SBA Lender of the Year in Category 1 (large-size lenders) for approving the most 7(a) loans, which provide businesses with working capital, and was recognized as 504 Lender of the Year in Category 1 for approving the most HEDCO 504 loans for commercial real estate during SBA’s fiscal year 2022.

In addition, Brandon Park, assistant vice president and business banking team leader, received the SBA Lending Officers of the Year Honorable Mention award, which recognizes a person for contributions in promoting and advocating for small business.

SBA’s Lender of the Year awards acknowledge financial institutions that have approved a significant number of SBA-backed loans in a fiscal year. First Hawaiian Bank was awarded the SBA Lender of the Year in Category 1 in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, and 504 Lender of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. No awards were given out in 2020.