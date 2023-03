Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Hawaii design firm G70 has announced the hiring of Joshua Ramelb as its newest addition to the civil engineering department. Ramelb holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Portland State University. He has five years of engineering experience, including his most recent work with 3J Consulting Inc. as a civil designer. He also worked on public municipal projects, created layout drawings and site plans, and worked on grading, erosion and storm drainage plans.

>> Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s incumbent directors Dee Crowell, Jim Mayfield and Allan A. Smith have been reelected to the KIUC board of directors. Each of the three directors will serve three-year terms ending March 2026. The reelected members will be inaugurated Monday at the annual meeting of the board of directors.

