comscore Dave Reardon: Women’s hoops also experiencing madness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Women’s hoops also experiencing madness

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

All you need to do is look at the way the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are structured to know there’s still a long way to go for true gender equity in college sports. Read more

No. 3 'Iolani swings away in beating No. 5 Kamehameha
Scoreboard – March 22, 2023

