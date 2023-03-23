Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The State Film Office said after checking its records that movie director/producer Tim Chey applied for the state tax credit for “20 Minutes” three years ago. The office said in a story on Page B2 Wednesday that Chey didn’t apply for the film tax credit.