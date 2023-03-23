Hawaiian Air expanding summer schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines is beefing up its schedule for summer travel.

The state’s largest carrier said Wednesday it is increasing weekly flights between Honolulu and Austin, Texas; Boston; Las Vegas; and Pago Pago, American Samoa, and will add a fourth daily flight twice a week between Honolulu and Los Angeles.

Hawaiian will operate the routes with a mix of Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft.

“We’re encouraged by the robust demand for travel to Hawaii this summer season and these increases signal a healthy return in our key North America markets,” Brent Overbeek, senior vice president — chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. “We’re also excited to add a fourth HNL-LAX option, and second redeye flight, twice per week making other U.S. Mainland connections seamless and convenient.”

Hawaiian is adding one weekly flight on Fridays to Austin — for a total of four a week — from May 26 to Aug. 18.

The additional flight to Boston will be on Thursdays to bring the weekly total to five. The extra flight will run from June 15 to Aug. 17.

Hawaiian is adding one weekly flight to Las Vegas on Wednesdays from May 31 to Aug. 30 and adding a second weekly flight on Saturdays from June 3 to July 29. At its peak summer frequency, there will be 20 flights a week to Las Vegas.

The airline is adding two daily flights to Los Angeles on Tuesdays and Fridays from June 2 to July 28. At its peak summer frequency, there will be 23 flights a week to Los Angeles.

Hawaiian is also adding a weekly flight on Wednesdays to Pago Pago from June 7 to Aug. 30 to bring its total weekly service to three flights.