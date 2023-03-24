Hawaii lawmaker barred from Kuhio parade after LGBTQ flag comments

Rep. Elijah Pierick is no longer welcomed at Saturday’s Prince Kuhio Parade in Kapolei after questioning why ‘Ewa Makai Middle School has LGBTQ flags on campus.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement today issued a letter to Pierick (R, Royal Kunia-Waipahu-Honouliuli) noting that he will not be allowed to participate in the parade “because of his recent public remarks criticizing ʻEwa Makai Middle School’s support of inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community,” according to a statement.

“The LGBTQ+ and mahu community is an essential part of the fabric of Hawaii that we all know and cherish,” Kuhio Lewis, CNHA’s CEO and chair of the Prince Kuhio Parade, said in a statement. “Rep. Pierick’s commentary is hurtful, not aligned to the cultural values that we work to promote, and will serve as a distraction to honoring a true leader of Hawai‘i, Prince Kuhio. Rep. Pierick will be removed from the parade line up. We look forward to educating him on the significance of the mahu and LGBTQ+ culture in our community.”

The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. to honor Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, who served as Hawaii’s territorial delegate in Congress for 19 years.

In an Instagram video last weekend, Pierick did not condemn the flags he saw during a March 13 tour of ‘Ewa Makai Middle School. But he asked viewers to call or email Principal Kim Sanders with their thoughts and provided her phone number and email.

State Sen. Kurt Fevella (R, Ewa Beach-Ocean Pointe-Iroquois Point) worked as a custodian at ‘Ewa Makai Middle School and posted a Facebook video calling on voters to reject Pierick if he runs for re-election in 2024.

Fevella praised Sanders, his former boss, and called Pierick “rubbish” and a “hater” and asked him to apologize.