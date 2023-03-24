comscore Editorial: Downtown needs a transformation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Downtown needs a transformation

  • Today
  • Updated 8:55 p.m.

The impending closure of Walmart in Downtown Honolulu on or around April 21 has stirred up concern — for the accessibility of basic shopping needs for nearby residents, but also for the future of Fort Street Mall, a pedestrian corridor between Beretania Street and Aloha Tower that has long wobbled between good and bad times. Read more

Previous Story
Column: What youth need to succeed (it’s not what you might think)

Scroll Up