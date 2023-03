Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell banker Realty has announced the designation of four sales associates to Luxury Property Specialists. The agents met the rigid luxury sales criteria and completed the two-day comprehensive Global Luxury Certification course offered by Coldwell Baker’s prestigious Global Luxury Program:

>> Dolores Bediones is a part of the firm’s Honolulu office. She has more than 30 years of real estate experience.

>> Travis L. McGaughy is a sales associate with the firm’s Honolulu office and specializes in helping clients in East Oahu, including Kahala and Diamond Head, as well as Manoa and Kakaako. He has been licensed since 2017.

>> Joan Chen is a part of the firm’s office in Diamond Head-Kahala. She has been licensed since 2017.

>> Nancy Chen is also a part of the firm’s office in Diamond Head-Kahala. She has been licensed since 2015. She specializes in luxury properties in the Kailua, Hawaii Kai, Diamond Head and Kakaako areas.

