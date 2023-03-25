HFD airlifts injured hiker from Waimano Falls Trail

Honolulu Fire Department rescue crews airlifted a hiker to safety this morning after she was injured on the Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:12 a.m. about a woman in her 20s who was unable to make it down the trail on her own.

Five units, staffed with 16 personnel, were dispatched, with the first arriving at the scene at 11:30 a.m., according to an HFD news release. Firefighters started up the trail while a second unit secured a landing zone nearby for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

Air 1 dropped rescuers at the hiker’s location at 11:54 a.m. to assess her condition. She was then flown to the landing zone at 12:05 p.m.

Information on her condition was not immediately available.