Nene family reunited after wild goose chase on Big Island

A nene gosling illegally taken from Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo Thursday was reunited with its parents and relocated to an isolation pen at the Hawaii Island Nene Sanctuary, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reported today.

The nene family is being monitored to make sure their ordeal “did not interrupt the family’s bond,” according to a news release.

Thursday’s wild goose chase began when Hawaii island resident Lilinoe Kahalepauole called DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife to report that a woman, later identified as Hilo resident Meiqin Chen, allegedly grabbed the gosling at the small boat ramp at Wailoa, threw it in a bag and drove off, the release said. Kahalepauole reported the woman had been feeding the nene gosling’s parents, who were distracted by the food, when she allegedly took the young bird.

“We see a lady come out of the vehicle and she throws a big bunch of bread and of course all the geese and the ducks come running towards her,” Kahalepauole told DLNR officials. “We just figure they’re feeding the ducks. Next thing you know, not even five minutes later, they’re leaving. My husband said, ‘I think she took the nene.’”

While on the phone with DOFAW’s Raymond McGuire, the Kahalepauoles followed Chen while the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the Hawaii Police Department were called in to assist, the release said. Using the description of Chen’s vehicle and license plate number provided by the couple, police located the vehicle about 10 miles away in Keaau and during a traffic stop found the gosling in the vehicle in a red onion bag in a bucket.

Meanwhile, the Kahalepauoles’ three teenage sons stayed behind at the park and helped a DOFAW biologist capture the gosling’s parents.

McGuire praised the Kahalepauole family for stepping up “to make things right” by reporting what they had witnessed.

“We stress that nene need to be kept wild in order to thrive. By feeding nene at Wailoa or anyplace else, these birds become used to people,” McGuire said in the release. “Once habituated, the nene cannot tell the difference between a person that wants to help or cause harm, so it made it very easy for the nene gosling to be taken.”

Chen, 57, was cited for three violations and is scheduled to appear May 19 in Hilo District Court.

Anyone who witnesses wildlife harassment is encouraged to call the 24-hour DOCARE hot line at 808-643-DLNR (3567) or report suspected violations via the free DLNRTip app. Reporting incidents involving protected species such as nene can also be done through DOFAW at 808-974-4221.