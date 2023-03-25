HART board seeks ninth voting member

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board of directors is looking for applicants to fill its ninth voting-member position for a five-year term starting July 1.

The ninth voting member will be selected by the board’s other eight voting members.

According to HART’s website, the position is now occupied by Mark Howland, a biologist, soil scientist and hydrologist, whose term expires June 30, He is free to reapply for the post if he so chooses.

Applications for the board seat are due April 19.

HART is governed by a board of directors comprising 10 members appointed by the city administration and City Council and four members appointed by the state Legislature. Of the 10 city-appointed members, only nine vote; the 10th ex officio post is occupied by the city Department of Planning and Permitting director, currently Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. The four legislative appointees to the board are also nonvoting members.

There are currently 12 members serving on the HART board.

The HART board of directors, established by the City Charter on July 1, 2011, is responsible for setting policies relating to the development of the rail transit system. Board members include local officials, business leaders, subject-matter specialists and advocates.

Candidates for the ninth voting board member will be considered based on the makeup of the current board as well as on a certain set of criteria in determining desired areas of expertise, according to an announcement seeking applicants. Suggested areas of expertise include construction and related costs; land use; rail transit system construction and operations; finance; and procurement.

According to HART, the board will seek to ensure candidates are of the highest character and integrity and are deserving of the public trust. Per the application, the backgrounds of candidates will be reviewed for conflicts of interest.

In addition, the board will ensure candidates are willing to make the significant time commitment needed to serve on HART board committees and attend meetings. Moreover, the board is looking for diverse representation.

Three final candidates selected will be interviewed by the board, and the public will be provided the opportunity to comment, HART said.

For more information about the position and application process, email hartboard@honolulu.gov.