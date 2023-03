Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Where else but in Hawaii would a business instructed by state officials to reach completion as soon as possible, and after spending $520 million on a 99% complete facility, then be denied its ability to operate because, well, that was then and this is now?

That’s the case with previously twice approved Honua Ola Bioenergy (“Court again rejects Big Island biomass plant,” Star- Advertiser, March 14).

Two fateful days later, Big Islanders were requested to conserve power due to two down generators and sparse wind generation.

Little, tiny Hawaii, please get real. We recently closed our one coal-burning plant to fight climate change. China’s going to open more than 100 coal plants.

More growth and more services require more power. Without fossil fuels, we need every source available, including Honua Ola’s firm, 24/7 renewable power.

Glen Kagamida

Hilo

