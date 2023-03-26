Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|For The Week Of Feb. 6-10
|Derived from the state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|432 Mananai Pl #G
|2/10/23
|$621,000
|Ala Moana
|1560 Kanunu St #720
|2/10/23
|$277,500
|1561 Kanunu St #405
|2/8/23
|$599,999
|641 Keeaumoku St #3505
|2/8/23
|$880,101
|410 Atkinson Dr #2408
|2/7/23
|$320,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #3500
|2/9/23
|$7,500,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-3633 Kauluakoko St #711
|2/6/23
|$675,000
|91-1079 Puamaeole St #14A
|2/7/23
|$475,000
|91-232 Puahiohio Way
|2/9/23
|$890,000
|91-1084 Hoomaliu St
|2/7/23
|$999,000
|91-1122 Hapua St
|2/10/23
|$725,000
|91-1034 C Hoomaka St #28
|2/8/23
|$675,000
|91-1101 Kaimalie St #2T3
|2/6/23
|$501,139
|91-1161 Hoomahana St
|2/10/23
|$1,470,000
|91-1012 Waiilikahi St
|2/7/23
|$1,363,000
|1101 Kukulu St #40
|2/10/23
|$900,000
|91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #9
|2/9/23
|$865,000
|Haleiwa
|66-960 Alena Loop
|2/10/23
|$887,500
|Hawaii Kai
|532 Kawaihae St #532H
|2/6/23
|$780,000
|720 Olohena St
|2/9/23
|$1,999,000
|6770 Hawaii Kai Dr #1004
|2/6/23
|$650,000
|511 Hahaione St #1 4C
|2/10/23
|$720,000
|1069 Kaumoku St
|2/6/23
|$1,425,000
|1023 Koko Kai Pl
|2/9/23
|$2,388,000
|Heeia
|46-267 Kahuhipa St #E207
|2/6/23
|$539,000
|Kailua
|1154 Punua Pl
|2/10/23
|$1,475,000
|658 Keolu Dr
|2/10/23
|$2,400,000
|1449 Akialoa Pl
|2/6/23
|$1,057,500
|3080 Kahako Pl
|2/9/23
|$1,350,000
|854 Mokulua Dr
|2/9/23
|$5,500,000
|238 Kuumele Pl
|2/7/23
|$2,100,000
|Kakaako
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #706
|2/6/23
|$535,000
|415 S St #404
|2/6/23
|$655,000
|415 S St #1704
|2/10/23
|$880,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #1502
|2/8/23
|$1,285,001
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #3404
|2/10/23
|$830,000
|987 Queen St #3115
|2/10/23
|$1,159,855
|987 Queen St #3715
|2/10/23
|$1,254,855
|1000 Queen St #726
|2/6/23
|$587,500
|1000 Queen St #1510
|2/6/23
|$1,510,000
|1133 Waimanu St #206
|2/7/23
|$500,000
|1177 Queen St #3005
|2/8/23
|$1,211,401
|1189 Waimanu St #1701
|2/8/23
|$1,544,901
|1122 Elm St #702
|2/6/23
|$440,000
|Kalihi Valley
|2671 F Anuu Pl #F
|2/6/23
|$830,000
|Kaneohe
|44-103 Mikiola Dr #A2
|2/7/23
|$1,050,000
|45-733 Ko St
|2/8/23
|$800,000
|Kapahulu
|3715 Diamond Head Cir
|2/6/23
|$5,000,000
|3151 Monsarrat Ave #602
|2/10/23
|$1,300,000
|2895 Kalakaua Ave #502
|2/10/23
|$2,250,000
|Laie
|55-615 Kamehameha Hwy
|2/9/23
|$3,200,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #3604
|2/6/23
|$655,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1535 Ahonui St
|2/7/23
|$762,300
|1724 N School St
|2/9/23
|$480,000
|Lower Manoa
|1054 Kalo Pl #105
|2/6/23
|$550,000
|*Also units 201, 301, 303, 306, 401 & 405
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #934
|2/7/23
|$173,900
|84-754 Ala Mahiku St #38A
|2/10/23
|$275,000
|84-1000 Maiola St
|2/7/23
|$2,025,000
|84-802 Maiola St #33
|2/10/23
|$1,133,200
|84-805 Maiola St #88
|2/10/23
|$1,450,200
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-535 Pilipono St
|2/9/23
|$850,000
|92-7167 Elele St #704
|2/10/23
|$800,000
|92-104 Kohea Way
|2/6/23
|$825,000
|Makiki
|1125 Young St #605
|2/10/23
|$320,000
|1117 Clio St
|2/10/23
|$705,000
|Manoa Valley
|3346 E Manoa Rd #3346C
|2/10/23
|$900,000
|Mccully
|2847 Waialae Ave #210
|2/8/23
|$296,600
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-2057 Waikalani Pl #205
|2/8/23
|$409,000
|95-270 Waikalani Dr #J203
|2/7/23
|$585,000
|95-273 Waikalani Dr #D204
|2/8/23
|$412,500
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A208
|2/8/23
|$506,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A606
|2/6/23
|$435,000
|95-728 Hinalii St
|2/10/23
|$990,000
|95-1045 Koolani Dr #43
|2/10/23
|$485,000
|Mokuleia
|68-309 Crozier Dr
|2/10/23
|$2,900,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-119 Kulawae Pl
|2/9/23
|$675,000
|87-1014 Anaha St
|2/6/23
|$760,000
|Nuuanu
|1519 Nuuanu Ave #542
|2/7/23
|$350,000
|700 Richards St #2207
|2/10/23
|$490,000
|1614 Emerson St #6
|2/10/23
|$290,000
|21 Craigside Pl #8F
|2/6/23
|$420,000
|2344 Pacific Heights Rd
|2/10/23
|$700,000
|2771 Pacific Heights Rd
|2/6/23
|$1,110,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|4036 Koko Dr
|2/9/23
|$1,700,000
|Pearl City
|924 Second St
|2/9/23
|$735,000
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy
|#4204A
|2/7/23
|$102,000
|906 Upalu St
|2/7/23
|$948,000
|1717 Palamoi St
|2/8/23
|$1,184,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1481 Kaahumanu St #145
|2/6/23
|$580,000
|310 Kamehameha Hwy #135
|2/10/23
|$415,000
|98-262 Aiea Kai Pl
|2/6/23
|$850,000
|Punaluu
|53-567 Kamehameha Hwy
|#BH514
|2/9/23
|$475,000
|Sand Island Access
|1441 Kaumualii St #243
|2/9/23
|$375,000
|Tantalus
|2411 Makiki Heights Dr
|2/10/23
|$8,300,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4603 Aukai Ave
|2/9/23
|$3,000,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #C144
|2/6/23
|$220,000
|86-203 Leihoku St
|2/10/23
|$720,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #910
|2/9/23
|$430,000
|223 Saratoga Rd #1418
|2/10/23
|$365,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #417
|2/8/23
|$380,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2540
|2/10/23
|$745,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #2604
|2/9/23
|$275,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd #1404B
|2/9/23
|$132,000
|425 Ena Rd #302
|2/10/23
|$87,400
|469 Ena Rd #1612
|2/10/23
|$825,000
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd #1406
|2/7/23
|$265,000
|444 Niu St #1916
|2/10/23
|$290,000
|439 Keoniana St #402
|2/10/23
|$545,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #3307
|2/10/23
|$3,300,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #2109
|2/6/23
|$615,000
|444 Kanekapolei St #1101
|2/8/23
|$297,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2201
|2/6/23
|$525,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2612
|2/9/23
|$290,400
|445 Seaside Ave #1907
|2/8/23
|$360,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2708
|2/10/23
|$352,500
|445 Seaside Ave #4216
|2/6/23
|$378,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #Ph3801
|2/6/23
|$775,000
|135 Uluniu Ave #4
|2/7/23
|$300,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #303A
|2/8/23
|$120,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #401A
|2/7/23
|$110,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #2403
|2/6/23
|$675,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #503
|2/6/23
|$330,000
|2452 Tusitala St #2003
|2/8/23
|$375,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3210
|2/10/23
|$710,000
|201 Ohua Ave #2009
|2/10/23
|$502,800
|300 Wai Nani Way #618
|2/8/23
|$312,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #713
|2/10/23
|$445,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #814
|2/8/23
|$400,000
|Waimanalo
|41-1610 Humuniki Pl
|2/6/23
|$815,000
|41-1652 Humupaa St
|2/10/23
|$817,000
|Waipahu
|94-245 Leowahine St #119
|2/9/23
|$250,000
|94-128 Kaupu Pl
|2/7/23
|$783,442
|94-415 Lanikuhana Pl
|2/7/23
|$410,000
|94-208 Kealohi St
|2/8/23
|$660,000
|94-256 Keaolani St
|2/8/23
|$710,000
|94-1132 Mohalu St
|2/10/23
|$83,750
|Whitmore Village
|1353 Aheahe Ave
|2/8/23
|$750,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Lower Kalihi
|2020 Republican St
|2/8/23
|$1,500,000
|Manoa Valley
|2961 E Manoa Rd
|2/10/23
|$2,418,000
|Wahiawa
|247 California Ave
|2/7/23
|$780,000
