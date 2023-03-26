comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 am
For The Week Of Feb. 6-10
Derived from the state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
432 Mananai Pl #G 2/10/23 $621,000
Ala Moana    
1560 Kanunu St #720 2/10/23 $277,500
1561 Kanunu St #405 2/8/23 $599,999
641 Keeaumoku St #3505 2/8/23 $880,101
410 Atkinson Dr #2408 2/7/23 $320,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #3500 2/9/23 $7,500,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-3633 Kauluakoko St #711 2/6/23 $675,000
91-1079 Puamaeole St #14A 2/7/23 $475,000
91-232 Puahiohio Way 2/9/23 $890,000
91-1084 Hoomaliu St 2/7/23 $999,000
91-1122 Hapua St 2/10/23 $725,000
91-1034 C Hoomaka St #28 2/8/23 $675,000
91-1101 Kaimalie St #2T3 2/6/23 $501,139
91-1161 Hoomahana St 2/10/23 $1,470,000
91-1012 Waiilikahi St 2/7/23 $1,363,000
1101 Kukulu St #40 2/10/23 $900,000
91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #9 2/9/23 $865,000
Haleiwa    
66-960 Alena Loop 2/10/23 $887,500
Hawaii Kai    
532 Kawaihae St #532H 2/6/23 $780,000
720 Olohena St 2/9/23 $1,999,000
6770 Hawaii Kai Dr #1004 2/6/23 $650,000
511 Hahaione St #1 4C 2/10/23 $720,000
1069 Kaumoku St 2/6/23 $1,425,000
1023 Koko Kai Pl 2/9/23 $2,388,000
Heeia    
46-267 Kahuhipa St #E207 2/6/23 $539,000
Kailua    
1154 Punua Pl 2/10/23 $1,475,000
658 Keolu Dr 2/10/23 $2,400,000
1449 Akialoa Pl 2/6/23 $1,057,500
3080 Kahako Pl 2/9/23 $1,350,000
854 Mokulua Dr 2/9/23 $5,500,000
238 Kuumele Pl 2/7/23 $2,100,000
Kakaako    
725 Kapiolani Blvd #706 2/6/23 $535,000
415 S St #404 2/6/23 $655,000
415 S St #1704 2/10/23 $880,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #1502 2/8/23 $1,285,001
600 Ala Moana Blvd #3404 2/10/23 $830,000
987 Queen St #3115 2/10/23 $1,159,855
987 Queen St #3715 2/10/23 $1,254,855
1000 Queen St #726 2/6/23 $587,500
1000 Queen St #1510 2/6/23 $1,510,000
1133 Waimanu St #206 2/7/23 $500,000
1177 Queen St #3005 2/8/23 $1,211,401
1189 Waimanu St #1701 2/8/23 $1,544,901
1122 Elm St #702 2/6/23 $440,000
Kalihi Valley    
2671 F Anuu Pl #F 2/6/23 $830,000
Kaneohe    
44-103 Mikiola Dr #A2 2/7/23 $1,050,000
45-733 Ko St 2/8/23 $800,000
Kapahulu    
3715 Diamond Head Cir 2/6/23 $5,000,000
3151 Monsarrat Ave #602 2/10/23 $1,300,000
2895 Kalakaua Ave #502 2/10/23 $2,250,000
Laie    
55-615 Kamehameha Hwy 2/9/23 $3,200,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #3604 2/6/23 $655,000
Lower Kalihi    
1535 Ahonui St 2/7/23 $762,300
1724 N School St 2/9/23 $480,000
Lower Manoa    
1054 Kalo Pl #105 2/6/23 $550,000
*Also units 201, 301, 303, 306, 401 & 405
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #934 2/7/23 $173,900
84-754 Ala Mahiku St #38A 2/10/23 $275,000
84-1000 Maiola St 2/7/23 $2,025,000
84-802 Maiola St #33 2/10/23 $1,133,200
84-805 Maiola St #88 2/10/23 $1,450,200
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-535 Pilipono St 2/9/23 $850,000
92-7167 Elele St #704 2/10/23 $800,000
92-104 Kohea Way 2/6/23 $825,000
Makiki    
1125 Young St #605 2/10/23 $320,000
1117 Clio St 2/10/23 $705,000
Manoa Valley    
3346 E Manoa Rd #3346C 2/10/23 $900,000
Mccully    
2847 Waialae Ave #210 2/8/23 $296,600
Mililani, Waipio    
95-2057 Waikalani Pl #205 2/8/23 $409,000
95-270 Waikalani Dr #J203 2/7/23 $585,000
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D204 2/8/23 $412,500
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A208 2/8/23 $506,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A606 2/6/23 $435,000
95-728 Hinalii St 2/10/23 $990,000
95-1045 Koolani Dr #43 2/10/23 $485,000
Mokuleia    
68-309 Crozier Dr 2/10/23 $2,900,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-119 Kulawae Pl 2/9/23 $675,000
87-1014 Anaha St 2/6/23 $760,000
Nuuanu    
1519 Nuuanu Ave #542 2/7/23 $350,000
700 Richards St #2207 2/10/23 $490,000
1614 Emerson St #6 2/10/23 $290,000
21 Craigside Pl #8F 2/6/23 $420,000
2344 Pacific Heights Rd 2/10/23 $700,000
2771 Pacific Heights Rd 2/6/23 $1,110,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
4036 Koko Dr 2/9/23 $1,700,000
Pearl City    
924 Second St 2/9/23 $735,000
1060 Kamehameha Hwy
#4204A 2/7/23 $102,000
906 Upalu St 2/7/23 $948,000
1717 Palamoi St 2/8/23 $1,184,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1481 Kaahumanu St #145 2/6/23 $580,000
310 Kamehameha Hwy #135 2/10/23 $415,000
98-262 Aiea Kai Pl 2/6/23 $850,000
Punaluu    
53-567 Kamehameha Hwy
#BH514 2/9/23 $475,000
Sand Island Access    
1441 Kaumualii St #243 2/9/23 $375,000
Tantalus    
2411 Makiki Heights Dr 2/10/23 $8,300,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4603 Aukai Ave 2/9/23 $3,000,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #C144 2/6/23 $220,000
86-203 Leihoku St 2/10/23 $720,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #910 2/9/23 $430,000
223 Saratoga Rd #1418 2/10/23 $365,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave #417 2/8/23 $380,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2540 2/10/23 $745,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #2604 2/9/23 $275,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd #1404B 2/9/23 $132,000
425 Ena Rd #302 2/10/23 $87,400
469 Ena Rd #1612 2/10/23 $825,000
1909 Ala Wai Blvd #1406 2/7/23 $265,000
444 Niu St #1916 2/10/23 $290,000
439 Keoniana St #402 2/10/23 $545,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #3307 2/10/23 $3,300,000
383 Kalaimoku St #2109 2/6/23 $615,000
444 Kanekapolei St #1101 2/8/23 $297,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2201 2/6/23 $525,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2612 2/9/23 $290,400
445 Seaside Ave #1907 2/8/23 $360,000
445 Seaside Ave #2708 2/10/23 $352,500
445 Seaside Ave #4216 2/6/23 $378,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave #Ph3801 2/6/23 $775,000
135 Uluniu Ave #4 2/7/23 $300,000
2450 Prince Edward St #303A 2/8/23 $120,000
2450 Prince Edward St #401A 2/7/23 $110,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #2403 2/6/23 $675,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #503 2/6/23 $330,000
2452 Tusitala St #2003 2/8/23 $375,000
201 Ohua Ave #3210 2/10/23 $710,000
201 Ohua Ave #2009 2/10/23 $502,800
300 Wai Nani Way #618 2/8/23 $312,000
300 Wai Nani Way #713 2/10/23 $445,000
300 Wai Nani Way #814 2/8/23 $400,000
Waimanalo    
41-1610 Humuniki Pl 2/6/23 $815,000
41-1652 Humupaa St 2/10/23 $817,000
Waipahu    
94-245 Leowahine St #119 2/9/23 $250,000
94-128 Kaupu Pl 2/7/23 $783,442
94-415 Lanikuhana Pl 2/7/23 $410,000
94-208 Kealohi St 2/8/23 $660,000
94-256 Keaolani St 2/8/23 $710,000
94-1132 Mohalu St 2/10/23 $83,750
Whitmore Village    
1353 Aheahe Ave 2/8/23 $750,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Lower Kalihi    
2020 Republican St 2/8/23 $1,500,000
Manoa Valley    
2961 E Manoa Rd 2/10/23 $2,418,000
Wahiawa    
247 California Ave 2/7/23 $780,000
