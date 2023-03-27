Cause of Nanakuli house fire undetermined

An early morning fire that broke out at a vacant home in Nanakuli Sunday caused property damage estimated at $358,000, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

More than 20 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire at 87-1984 Farrington Highway shortly after 2:05 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from all sides of the residence, the fire department said.

There were no occupants in the home at the time.

Crews brought the fire under control just after 2:25 a.m. and extinguished it about 15 minutes later.

The fire originated in the bedroom, the fire department said.