Letter: People who fear guns in public have rights, too

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With respect to Mervin Ahana’s letter supporting open-carry laws everywhere (“Allow open carry of guns in public places,” Star-Advertiser, March 22): Has he even considered that many of us would feel threatened to see individuals with guns on their person and fear for our safety? Read more

