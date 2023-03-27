Editorial | Letters Letter: People who fear guns in public have rights, too Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With respect to Mervin Ahana’s letter supporting open-carry laws everywhere (“Allow open carry of guns in public places,” Star-Advertiser, March 22): Has he even considered that many of us would feel threatened to see individuals with guns on their person and fear for our safety? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With respect to Mervin Ahana’s letter supporting open-carry laws everywhere (“Allow open carry of guns in public places,” Star-Advertiser, March 22): Has he even considered that many of us would feel threatened to see individuals with guns on their person and fear for our safety? He seems to be so focused on his rights that he would deny the rights of those who fear guns and shootings. I have seen enough gun violence to last a lifetime and would feel extremely vulnerable if I saw a person open-carrying a firearm anywhere near me and especially in areas that should be safe spaces. Kimberly Case Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Politicians have become privileged class