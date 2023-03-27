Letter: People who fear guns in public have rights, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With respect to Mervin Ahana’s letter supporting open-carry laws everywhere (“Allow open carry of guns in public places,” Star-Advertiser, March 22): Has he even considered that many of us would feel threatened to see individuals with guns on their person and fear for our safety?

He seems to be so focused on his rights that he would deny the rights of those who fear guns and shootings. I have seen enough gun violence to last a lifetime and would feel extremely vulnerable if I saw a person open-carrying a firearm anywhere near me and especially in areas that should be safe spaces.

Kimberly Case

Manoa

