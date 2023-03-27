comscore Editorial: Top officials don’t need big pay raise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Top officials don’t need big pay raise

  • Today

To put it bluntly: The time is not right to raise salaries for Honolulu’s top officials and City Council members, nor for top administrators of the state’s Department of Education. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Politicians have become privileged class

Scroll Up