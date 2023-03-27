CPB customers win 13 small-business awards statewide

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank announced that its small-business customers have won 13 of the 17 top Small Business Awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration Hawaii Pacific-Islands District Office. Read more

Central Pacific Bank announced that its small-business customers have won 13 of the 17 top Small Business Awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration Hawaii Pacific-Islands District Office.

The annual SBA Small Business Awards for Hawaii will be presented to the recipients May 4 at a ceremony at the YWCA of Oahu.

“CPB has always supported small business owners by providing financial resources and expertise to help them grow their businesses,” CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines said.

CPB and its employees also received the most awards and recognition of any local bank from the SBA for 2022, including Lender of the Year Category 2, Lender of the Year for the most loans provided to veteran- owned businesses, and 16 of 18 individual SBA Lending Officer of the Year awards.

“All of the awardees are recognized for their accomplishments as well as their ability to lead their employees, meet and overcome challenges, and contribute to the local economy,” said CPB Business Banking Group Senior Vice President Division Manager Susan Utsugi, who in 2022 took home the Women in Business Champion of the Year award for the state.

CPB customers awarded the 2023 Top Small Business honors:

SMALL BUSINESS PERSON(S) OF THE YEAR

>> County of Maui: David Sellers, Hawaii Off-Grid

>> County of Hawaii: Nakoa Pabre, Umekes LLC

>> City and County of Honolulu: Dr. Allan Wu and Dr. Tony Trpkovski, Doctors of Waikiki LLP

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

>> State of Hawaii: Kea Peters, Kakou Collective

>> County of Hawaii: Daniel Vaverko, 9 Rooms LLC

>> County of Kauai: Klifton Gomes, K&S Septic Supplies

FAMILY-OWNED SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

>> State of Hawaii: Dwight F. Min, Min Plastics

>> County of Kauai: Malia Burns Kiolbasa, William Kiolbasa and Becky Burns — Anahola Granola LLC

WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

>> State of Hawaii: Monica Toguchi-Ryan, Ho‘ike Mau LLC dba Highway Inn

>> County of Maui: Angela Leone, Maui Leone — Maui Leones LLC, dba Coconut Condos

>> County of Hawaii: Donna Marie Brucato, Hikialani Resort Destinations Inc.

VETERAN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

>> State of Hawaii: Dearonne Bethea, Julian Simmons, Jerome Easter and Broderick Ward Jr. — Band of Brothers

>> City and County of Honolulu: Eric Dill and Ian Brooks — Ko‘olau Distillery