comscore Column: Women workers most harmed by restaurant ‘tip rip-off’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Women workers most harmed by restaurant ‘tip rip-off’

  • By Julianna Davis, Maria Rallojay and Charlotte Murphy
  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

It’s Women’s History Month. At the Hawaii Workers Center’s recent town hall meeting that focused on eliminating the tip penalty, HWC lifted up local women who are tipped workers in the restaurant industry. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Connectivity program can complement future Wi-Fi in parks

Scroll Up