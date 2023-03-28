Letter: Tips from mayor’s meeting in Waianae

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tips if you plan to attend the next town hall meeting in your community: Go early, go prepared, rehearse if you need to, and be brief. Ask the questions, and pay attention to the time frame (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi to lead Oahu town hall meetings,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 24) . Read more

Tips if you plan to attend the next town hall meeting in your community: Go early, go prepared, rehearse if you need to, and be brief. Ask the questions, and pay attention to the time frame (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi to lead Oahu town hall meetings,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 24). All questions will be answered at the microphone or after the meeting. Mayor Rick Blangiardi will contact you if he does not have the answer.

Cheers to the organizers for providing water, information handouts and job recruitment.

The introduction of Blangiardi’s Cabinet took almost an hour. There was a standing ovation and loud cheers for Ernie Lau, manager and chief engineer of the Board of Water Supply.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter