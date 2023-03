Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been a tough curtain-raising for Gov. Josh Green’s administration.

In the weeks since Ikaika Anderson withdrew his nomination as Department of Hawaiian Home Lands head, now Scott Glenn, picked as Office of Planning and Sustainable Development director, and Chris Sadayasu at the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism lost final verdicts.

Some senators have been called on to defend their votes, as they should: What’s also at stake is the governor’s prerogative to pick a team able to carry out his plans — the essence of governing.