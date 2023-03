Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has announced that attorney Christine A. Kubota has been elected as the firm’s new president effective immediately. Kubota joined Damon Key in 1988 and has been a director of the firm since 1994. She practices in the areas of business and commercial law, employment, immigration and naturalization law, real estate and wills, trusts and estates. This year Kubota once again was selected by her peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America for her work in business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), corporate law, real estate and employment law management.

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health’s board of directors has announced the appointment of Jill Alessi as the nonprofit organization’s new chief executive officer. Mountain-Pacific has an office in Honolulu and partners with health care communities across Hawaii. Alessi has more than 20 years of experience in health care. She is also a registered nurse and holds a master’s degree in health care.

