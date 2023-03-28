comscore Maui’s Paige Alms wins Red Bull Magnitude | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Maui’s Paige Alms wins Red Bull Magnitude

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

After three months of Hawaii big-wave surfing, Maui’s Paige Alms was crowned the newest champion of the Red Bull Magnitude at an awards ceremony on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Rimmer lets it rip to help Rainbows sweep Tulane
Next Story
Television and radio – March 28, 2023

Scroll Up