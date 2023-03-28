Maui’s Paige Alms wins Red Bull Magnitude

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After three months of Hawaii big-wave surfing, Maui’s Paige Alms was crowned the newest champion of the Red Bull Magnitude at an awards ceremony on Sunday. Read more

The competition ran from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28. More than 25 surfers competed for five available awards, including Overall Champion, Best Ride (paddle only), Best Tow, Breakthrough Performer and People’s Choice. At the end of the swell period, competitors chose their top three waves to present to a star-studded judging panel that included veteran surfer and head judge Rochelle Ballard, Andrea Moller, Megan Abubo and Red Bull athletes Kau Lenny and Ian Walsh.

Alms compiled an impressive reel of big-wave rides this winter to become the overall champion at the only women’s big-wave digital surf contest, along with a $20,000 prize purse.

Fellow Maui native and reigning overall champion Skylar Lickle claimed the Best Ride award, given to the highest-scoring wave, for her January ride at Pe‘ahi. Lickle also finished in second place for the overall title.

Izzie Gomez claimed the Best Tow award, third place finisher Felicity won the Breakthrough Performer award in her Red Bull Magnitude debut, and Anne Dos Santos narrowly edged Polly Ralda to win the People’s Choice award.