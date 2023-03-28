Hawaii Prep World | Sports Campbell No. 1 for second week in a row in softball top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For a second week in a row, Campbell is the queen of the realm in girls softball. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For a second week in a row, Campbell is the queen of the realm in girls softball. Fueled by solid defense, offensive depth and senior ace Taryn Irimata, the Lady Sabers collected all 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Campbell is the first unanimous pick of the season. The Sabers routed Mililani 11-4 and Leilehua 17-1 last week to remain unbeaten in OIA West play. Waianae outscored Mililani 11-7 to remain in the No. 2 slot. ‘Iolani got past Kamehameha and Mid-Pacific to hold onto the No. 3 spot. The rest of the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 had only slightly more change. Kamehameha and Mililani switched positions at 4 and 5, while Kalani returned at No. 10 following a 5-4 win over Moanalua. Kapolei dropped out after an 18-2 loss to Leilehua. Campbell has just one game this week, at Kapolei on Thursday. Waianae also has a lone contest, hosting Leilehua on Thursday. ‘Iolani will play at Punahou on Wednesday, then hosts Mid-Pacific on Friday. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Fared Last Week Mar. 20-25, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Campbell (11) (9-0-2, 6-0 OIA) 110 1 > won at No. 4 Mililani 11-3, Tuesday > def. Leilehua 17-1 (4 inn), Saturday > next: at Kapolei, Thursday, 3 p.m. > next: at Pearl City (Apr. 4, 3 p.m.) 2. Waianae (9-1-1, 5-1 OIA) 96 2 > def. No. 4 Mililani 11-7, Saturday > next: vs. Leilehua, Thursday, 3 p.m. > next: at Kapolei (Apr. 6, 3 p.m.) 3. ‘Iolani (10-2-1, 6-1 ILH) 91 3 > def. No. 5 Kamehameha 11-9, Monday > def. Mid-Pacific 8-3, Wednesday > won at No. 7 Maryknoll 7-6, Saturday > next: at Punahou, Wednesday, 4 p.m. > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Friday, 4 p.m., Ala Wai 2 4. Kamehameha (11-3-2, 4-3 ILH) 71 5 > lost at No. 3 ‘Iolani 11-9, Monday > def. No. 6 Punahou 15-9, Thursday > next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 p.m. > next: at Maryknoll, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Sand Island > next: at Punahou, Friday, 4 p.m. 5. Mililani (12-3-1, 3-3 OIA) 61 4 > lost to No. 1 Campbell 11-3, Tuesday > lost to No. 2 Waianae 11-7, Saturday > next: vs. Pearl City, Thursday, 3 p.m. > next: vs. Leilehua (Apr. 8, 10 a.m.) 6. Punahou (11-8, 4-2 ILH) 52 6 > lost to No. 5 Kamehameha 15-9, Thursday > def. Mid-Pacific 14-3 (5 inn), Saturday > next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 4 p.m. > next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, today, 4 p.m. > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 4 p.m. > next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday, 4 p.m. 7. Maryknoll (8-6, 3-4 ILH) 44 7 > def. Mid-Pacific 11-6, Monday > lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 8-6, Saturday > next: at Punahou, Monday, 4 p.m. > next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Sand Island 8. Moanalua (6-3, 6-1 OIA) 25 8 > lost to Kalani 5-4 (8 inn), Tuesday > def. Castle 6-3, Friday > next: at Kailua, Saturday, 10 a.m. > next: vs. Roosevelt (Apr. 6, 3 p.m.) 9. Kaiser (13-6-2, 6-1 OIA) 24 9 > def. Castle 6-1, Tuesday > won at Kailua 19-7 (5 inn), Friday > next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday, 3 p.m. > next: vs. Kaimuki (Apr. 6, 3 p.m.) 10. Kalani (13-6-1, 6-1 OIA) 12 NR > won at No. 8 Moanalua 5-4 (8 inn), Tuesday > def. Roosevelt 17-2 (4 inn), Saturday > next: vs. Castle, Thursday, 3 p.m., Kilauea Park > next: at Kaimuki, Saturday, 10 a.m. No longer in Top 10: Kapolei (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Kapolei 5, Maui 5, Waimea 5, Leilehua 3, Pac-Five 1. Previous Story Rimmer lets it rip to help Rainbows sweep Tulane Next Story Television and radio – March 28, 2023