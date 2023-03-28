Campbell No. 1 for second week in a row in softball top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a second week in a row, Campbell is the queen of the realm in girls softball. Read more

For a second week in a row, Campbell is the queen of the realm in girls softball.

Fueled by solid defense, offensive depth and senior ace Taryn Irimata, the Lady Sabers collected all 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Campbell is the first unanimous pick of the season. The Sabers routed Mililani 11-4 and Leilehua 17-1 last week to remain unbeaten in OIA West play.

Waianae outscored Mililani 11-7 to remain in the No. 2 slot. ‘Iolani got past Kamehameha and Mid-Pacific to hold onto the No. 3 spot.

The rest of the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 had only slightly more change. Kamehameha and Mililani switched positions at 4 and 5, while Kalani returned at No. 10 following a 5-4 win over Moanalua.

Kapolei dropped out after an 18-2 loss to Leilehua.

Campbell has just one game this week, at Kapolei on Thursday. Waianae also has a lone contest, hosting Leilehua on Thursday.

‘Iolani will play at Punahou on Wednesday, then hosts Mid-Pacific on Friday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Fared Last Week

Mar. 20-25, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (11) (9-0-2, 6-0 OIA) 110 1

> won at No. 4 Mililani 11-3, Tuesday

> def. Leilehua 17-1 (4 inn), Saturday

> next: at Kapolei, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: at Pearl City (Apr. 4, 3 p.m.)

2. Waianae (9-1-1, 5-1 OIA) 96 2

> def. No. 4 Mililani 11-7, Saturday

> next: vs. Leilehua, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: at Kapolei (Apr. 6, 3 p.m.)

3. ‘Iolani (10-2-1, 6-1 ILH) 91 3

> def. No. 5 Kamehameha 11-9, Monday

> def. Mid-Pacific 8-3, Wednesday

> won at No. 7 Maryknoll 7-6, Saturday

> next: at Punahou, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Friday, 4 p.m., Ala Wai 2

4. Kamehameha (11-3-2, 4-3 ILH) 71 5

> lost at No. 3 ‘Iolani 11-9, Monday

> def. No. 6 Punahou 15-9, Thursday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: at Maryknoll, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Sand Island

> next: at Punahou, Friday, 4 p.m.

5. Mililani (12-3-1, 3-3 OIA) 61 4

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 11-3, Tuesday

> lost to No. 2 Waianae 11-7, Saturday

> next: vs. Pearl City, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Leilehua (Apr. 8, 10 a.m.)

6. Punahou (11-8, 4-2 ILH) 52 6

> lost to No. 5 Kamehameha 15-9, Thursday

> def. Mid-Pacific 14-3 (5 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, today, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday, 4 p.m.

7. Maryknoll (8-6, 3-4 ILH) 44 7

> def. Mid-Pacific 11-6, Monday

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 8-6, Saturday

> next: at Punahou, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Sand Island

8. Moanalua (6-3, 6-1 OIA) 25 8

> lost to Kalani 5-4 (8 inn), Tuesday

> def. Castle 6-3, Friday

> next: at Kailua, Saturday, 10 a.m.

> next: vs. Roosevelt (Apr. 6, 3 p.m.)

9. Kaiser (13-6-2, 6-1 OIA) 24 9

> def. Castle 6-1, Tuesday

> won at Kailua 19-7 (5 inn), Friday

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaimuki (Apr. 6, 3 p.m.)

10. Kalani (13-6-1, 6-1 OIA) 12 NR

> won at No. 8 Moanalua 5-4 (8 inn), Tuesday

> def. Roosevelt 17-2 (4 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Castle, Thursday, 3 p.m., Kilauea Park

> next: at Kaimuki, Saturday, 10 a.m.

No longer in Top 10: Kapolei (No. 10).