‘Iolani tops, Maui gets most No. 1 votes in baseball top 10

‘Iolani is the new No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week, by total points not total No. 1 votes. Read more

Last week, the Raiders beat Maryknoll and Kamehameha, and tied Saint Louis. They don’t have the best record in the ILH, but have not lost a league game in 10 days, a rarity in the state’s toughest league.

Maui swept King Kekaulike in a three-game series, collected six out of 10 possible first-place votes, yet could not overcome ‘Iolani in the voting by coaches and media. The Sabers moved up one notch to No. 2 and will battle Kamehameha-Maui in a three-game series starting Thursday at Iron Maehara Stadium.

After posting wins over Punahou and Pac-Five, Kamehameha lost to ‘Iolani on Saturday, 4-2, and dropped to No. 3 in the rankings. Saint Louis fell from No. 1 to No. 4 after the tie with ‘Iolani and a loss to Mid-Pacific. The Crusaders still snagged two first-place votes. The rest of the Top 10 had some minor reshuffling, but no new team entered. Kailua is 5-0 in OIA East play, but remains on the cusp of the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 25, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (2) (13-5-1, 5-3-1 ILH) 85 4

> def. Maryknoll 10-3, Tuesday

> tie, Saint Louis 11-11, Thursday

> def. No. 2 Kamehameha 4-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Pac-Five, today, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 9 a.m.

2. Maui (6) (8-1, 3-0 MIL) 80 3

> def. King Kekaulike 8-0, Wednesday

> def. King Kekaulike 5-3 (8 inn), Thursday

> def. King Kekaulike 7-0, Friday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday-Saturday

3. Kamehameha (12-4-1, 6-3 ILH) 77 2

> def. No. 10 Punahou, Tuesday 10-2

> def. Pac-Five 1-0, Thursday

> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 4-2, Saturday

> next: vs. Damien, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

4. Saint Louis (2) (11-4-1, 6-2-1 ILH) 75 1

> def. Damien 8-0, Tuesday

> tie, No. 4 ‘Iolani 11-11, Thursday

> lost to No. 5 Mid-Pacific 3-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, today, 3 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, 9 a.m., Ala Wai

5. Mid-Pacific (16-4, 6-3 ILH) 73 5

> def. Damien 3-1, Monday

> def. Pac-Five 6-1, Tuesday

> def. Damien 5-1, Thursday

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis 3-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, today, 3:30 p.m., Goeas

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 9 a.m.

6. Hilo (3-0, 2-0 BIIF) 39 8-t

> at Kealakehe, Mar. 21

> def. Ka‘u 5-1, Friday

> next: at Kealakehe, today

7. Campbell (7-4, 4-0 OIA) 37 6

> won at Kapolei 11-1 (5 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Leilehua, today, 3 p.m.

> next: at Nanakuli, Thursday, 3 p.m.

8. Waiakea (4-4, 2-1 BIIF) 20 8-t

> at Keaau, Mar. 22

> won at Pahoa 11-1 (6 inn), Saturday

> next: at Keaau, Monday

> next: vs. Ka‘u, Wednesday

> next: at Honokaa, Saturday

9. Punahou (9-6, 5-4 ILH) 19 10

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha 10-2, Tuesday

> def. Maryknoll 5-1, Thursday

> def. Pac-Five 7-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, today, 3:30 p.m., Goeas

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

10. Baldwin (3-7-1, 2-1 MIL) 17 7

> next: bye

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday-Saturday

Also receiving votes: Kailua 15, Mililani 6, KS-Maui 4, Konawaena 1, Maryknoll 1, Molokai 1.