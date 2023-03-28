Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani tops, Maui gets most No. 1 votes in baseball top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani is the new No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week, by total points not total No. 1 votes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani is the new No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week, by total points not total No. 1 votes. Last week, the Raiders beat Maryknoll and Kamehameha, and tied Saint Louis. They don’t have the best record in the ILH, but have not lost a league game in 10 days, a rarity in the state’s toughest league. Maui swept King Kekaulike in a three-game series, collected six out of 10 possible first-place votes, yet could not overcome ‘Iolani in the voting by coaches and media. The Sabers moved up one notch to No. 2 and will battle Kamehameha-Maui in a three-game series starting Thursday at Iron Maehara Stadium. After posting wins over Punahou and Pac-Five, Kamehameha lost to ‘Iolani on Saturday, 4-2, and dropped to No. 3 in the rankings. Saint Louis fell from No. 1 to No. 4 after the tie with ‘Iolani and a loss to Mid-Pacific. The Crusaders still snagged two first-place votes. The rest of the Top 10 had some minor reshuffling, but no new team entered. Kailua is 5-0 in OIA East play, but remains on the cusp of the Top 10. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 25, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (2) (13-5-1, 5-3-1 ILH) 85 4 > def. Maryknoll 10-3, Tuesday > tie, Saint Louis 11-11, Thursday > def. No. 2 Kamehameha 4-2, Saturday > next: vs. Pac-Five, today, 3:30 p.m. > next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. > next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 9 a.m. 2. Maui (6) (8-1, 3-0 MIL) 80 3 > def. King Kekaulike 8-0, Wednesday > def. King Kekaulike 5-3 (8 inn), Thursday > def. King Kekaulike 7-0, Friday > next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday-Saturday 3. Kamehameha (12-4-1, 6-3 ILH) 77 2 > def. No. 10 Punahou, Tuesday 10-2 > def. Pac-Five 1-0, Thursday > lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 4-2, Saturday > next: vs. Damien, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6 p.m., CORP > next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP 4. Saint Louis (2) (11-4-1, 6-2-1 ILH) 75 1 > def. Damien 8-0, Tuesday > tie, No. 4 ‘Iolani 11-11, Thursday > lost to No. 5 Mid-Pacific 3-0, Saturday > next: vs. Maryknoll, today, 3 p.m., CORP > next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai > next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, 9 a.m., Ala Wai 5. Mid-Pacific (16-4, 6-3 ILH) 73 5 > def. Damien 3-1, Monday > def. Pac-Five 6-1, Tuesday > def. Damien 5-1, Thursday > def. No. 1 Saint Louis 3-0, Saturday > next: vs. Punahou, today, 3:30 p.m., Goeas > next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m., CORP > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 9 a.m. 6. Hilo (3-0, 2-0 BIIF) 39 8-t > at Kealakehe, Mar. 21 > def. Ka‘u 5-1, Friday > next: at Kealakehe, today 7. Campbell (7-4, 4-0 OIA) 37 6 > won at Kapolei 11-1 (5 inn), Saturday > next: vs. Leilehua, today, 3 p.m. > next: at Nanakuli, Thursday, 3 p.m. 8. Waiakea (4-4, 2-1 BIIF) 20 8-t > at Keaau, Mar. 22 > won at Pahoa 11-1 (6 inn), Saturday > next: at Keaau, Monday > next: vs. Ka‘u, Wednesday > next: at Honokaa, Saturday 9. Punahou (9-6, 5-4 ILH) 19 10 > lost to No. 2 Kamehameha 10-2, Tuesday > def. Maryknoll 5-1, Thursday > def. Pac-Five 7-0, Saturday > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, today, 3:30 p.m., Goeas > next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai > next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP 10. Baldwin (3-7-1, 2-1 MIL) 17 7 > next: bye > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday-Saturday Also receiving votes: Kailua 15, Mililani 6, KS-Maui 4, Konawaena 1, Maryknoll 1, Molokai 1. Previous Story Rimmer lets it rip to help Rainbows sweep Tulane Next Story Television and radio – March 28, 2023