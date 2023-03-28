Stephen Tsai: UH sports could still improve fan experience

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii sporting events are about fun and games. Here are ways to make the games more fun:

1. Those challenges in men’s volleyball are too long for a shishi break for home viewers and too short for those fidgeting in the Stan Sheriff Center.

The problem lies with the challenge system. Many times, it is the R2 — down official — who has to review the videos to determine if he made the correct initial call. That makes the R2 the judge and appellate judge. It’s like when I ask the officer: “You sure I was speeding?” After a glare, the officer’s usual response is: “May I see your license, car registration and insurance card?”

The reviews are so long and momentum dousing, a player sometimes will plead guilty to deflecting a shot — even if he did not actually make the touch — to resume play quicker.

In Italy, a chip is placed in the volleyball to determine if it lands in play. UCLA coach John Speraw is developing a program in which cameras will provide high-pixel shots at key angles. Until those advances become widespread, to hurry things along, just let Spectrum Sports announcers Kanoa Leahey and Chris McLachlin make the ruling. They know the sport, have great knowledge of the rules, and both are wallet guys. As in, they are so honest, if they find your wallet, not only will all your cash be intact, but McLachlin, the nicest guy in sports, probably will add a few bucks. Leahey and McLachlin both usually determine the correct call before the official makes his ruling.

2. It seems from the beginning of time, we’ve been obsessed with time. A stenographer’s words-per-minute. Eminem’s 10.65 syllables per second. DJ Turner II’s 4.26-second 40 at the 2023 NFL Combine.

And while home baseball viewers can see Rainbow Warriors pitcher Zach Losey’s fastball hit 95 mph on a television graphic, the velocity numbers are not available to fans in Les Murakami Stadium. Posting the velocities on the scoreboard in center field would be added information for a sport built on numbers.

It also would be helpful if the pitch clock, mounted on the first-base side at Murakami Stadium, could be visible to all fans — and right-handed pitchers in the stretch. At UH home basketball games, the fans start counting down when the shot clock reaches eight seconds. UH baseball fans could do the same when the opposing pitcher has 5 seconds left to throw.

3. On a related note, the monitor showing the velocity of volleyball serves in the Sheriff Center needs to be placed a skosh higher. As it is now, it is set beyond one of the end lines. Trouble is, sometimes a good-postured fan will block the view.

4. One day, the rail will be completed, the Pali will be fixed, and the Aloha Stadium scoreboard will be transported and installed at the Ching Complex on the UH campus. But that day is not today, or tomorrow, or next month. For 27 months, UH has waited for the state to fulfill the promise to relocate the scoreboard. Even for non Amazon Prime members, that is a long time for a delivery.

The past two football seasons, in-stadium fans have had to cope with a scoreboard that is tucked away in a corner. A camera has been focused on that scoreboard so the game clock can be shown to home viewers. UH needs a new scoreboard, and if it doesn’t get Aloha Stadium’s, it should consider using some of the renovation money to buy its own. It can be a scaled-down scoreboard, with a small video screen. UH does not need a scoreboard to show paddling or hair-waving contests. But it does need one that shows the score and time — and is visible to all fans. Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you buy for yourself.