Hawaii reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,263 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 382,833.

Four more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,858.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, was reported at 122 a day, nearly double the 66 a day reported on March 22. The state’s average positivity rate was at 8.9% compared with 5.2% reported on March 22.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (March 18 to 24) than the week-over-week infection count (March 21 to 27) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 8.6, up from 5.1 the previous week.

By island, there were 919 new cases reported on Oahu, 129 on Hawaii island, 119 on Maui, 87 on Kauai and five on Molokai. Four infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.7% of Hawaii’s total population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department. A total of 301,428 residents, representing about 27% of the state’s eligible population, have received the updated bivalent booster.

There are 53 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals today, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, with six in intensive care. The average over the past seven days has been 52 patients a day, up from 44 a day the previous week.