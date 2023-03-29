Raccoon found in shipping container at Iroquois Point

A young female raccoon was captured today in a shipping container of household goods and furniture being unloaded at a residence in Iroquois Point on Oahu.

The state Department of Agriculture said moving crews spotted the raccoon Tuesday and immediately closed the container. They then contacted the DOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch.

Agricultural inspectors were dispatched to the moving company where the truck was transported to and set several traps in the container overnight.

The raccoon was found this morning in one of the traps, where it had died. It is being tested for rabies.

The shipping container came from Maryland via California, and it arrived at Honolulu Harbor on March 19. It had not been opened in transit to Hawaii.

Raccoons may carry rabies. Hawaii is the only U.S. state and one of the only areas in the world free of rabies.

Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be immediately reported to the state’s toll-free pest hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).