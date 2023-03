Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why can’t the city double the property taxes on nonresidents?

Then maybe people will be more respectful of all things Hawaiian, when they actually share in the responsibility of taking care of our island home.

Nelson Spencer

Haiku, Maui

