Letter: Teach fundamentals, not sociopolitical agendas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The outrage over state Rep. Elijah Pierick’s simple questioning of the appropriateness of displaying a gay pride flag in a public school in Hawaii seems to be rooted in ignorance of the original intent of these public institutions. Read more

The outrage over state Rep. Elijah Pierick’s simple questioning of the appropriateness of displaying a gay pride flag in a public school in Hawaii seems to be rooted in ignorance of the original intent of these public institutions.

Publicly funded schools should adhere to the task of preparing children for higher levels of academia by teaching the basics and how to think — not what to think in the advancement of any given sociopolitical agenda.

Teachers are there to teach basic academic skills — period. Focus on that, please, and leave the rest to parents.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter