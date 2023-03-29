comscore Service members sue over toxic Red Hill water | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Service members sue over toxic Red Hill water

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Three active-duty service members filed legal claims against the U.S government this week seeking compensation for health impacts and other damages they say they suffered when jet fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill facility contaminated their drinking water in 2021. Read more

