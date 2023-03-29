comscore Wife of former Hawaii union boss gets 70 months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wife of former Hawaii union boss gets 70 months

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Marilyn Ahakuelo, center, wife of a former business manager of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260, headed to federal court for sentencing Tuesday.

The wife of a Hawaii labor union’s former business manager convicted of fixing a vote to raise dues and using members’ money to fund an affluent life of first-class travel and luxury vehicles will serve 70 months in federal prison. Read more

