Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, women’s golf, softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a triple, two walks, four runs and two RBIs to help the Volunteers sweep Texas A&M over the weekend. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a triple, two walks, four runs and two RBIs to help the Volunteers sweep Texas A&M over the weekend.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop went 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in an 8-4 win over Abilene Christian in the series opener on Friday. Aloy hit .667 (8-for-12) in the series with two doubles, a triple, a homer and four runs scored.

>> Justin Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland junior second baseman finished 5-for-14 with a double, a triple, six runs scored and three RBIs in a three-game sweep of Pacific over the weekend.

>> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force senior second baseman went 3-for-12 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Falcons lost two of three to San Diego State over the weekend.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State junior right-hander tossed a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts in a 12-6 loss to Air Force on Sunday.

>> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ’19: The Illinois State junior third baseman finished 5-for-11 with three doubles, a walk, three runs and two RBIs as the the Redbirds lost two of three to Belmont over the weekend.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson senior shortstop hit three doubles, scored four runs and drove in three in a sweep of Tennessee Tech over the weekend.

>> Konnor Palmeira, Kamehameha-Maui ’20: The Cal State Bakersfield junior first baseman homered in a 6-4 loss to UC San Diego in the series finale on Sunday and finished the series 3-for-12 with two runs and two RBIs.

>> Luke Alwood, Maui ’22: The Seattle freshman right-hander was the first reliever out of the bullpen in a 9-7 loss to Cal Baptist in the series opener on Friday and allowed one earned run on two hits in 21⁄3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Alwood has pitched nine innings this season and struck out eight.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine senior shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Tuesday to move 28 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for eighth place at 4 under heading into today’s final round of the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in Lahaina. Guzman birdied three of her final five holes to help the Waves share the second-round lead with Denver at 15 under par.

>> Leia Chung, Leilehua ’22: The Boise State freshman followed up an opening-round 69 with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday and is tied for 15th place at 2 under entering today’s final round of the Anuenue Spring Break Classic.

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior remained steady with an even-par 72 after opening with a 71 and is tied for 21st place at 1 under at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani ’22: The Brigham Young freshman shortstop went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases hitting out of the leadoff spot and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts to earn the win in a 14-11 victory over Utah Tech on Monday.

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander went 1-1 with two complete games in a series against Southeastern over the weekend. In the two starts combined, Aholelei pitched 13 innings and allowed six runs on 15 hits with no walks and 14 strikeouts.

>> Maya Matsubara, Punahou ’20: The Colorado State junior shortstop finished 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI as the Rams split two games against Boise State over the weekend.

>> Manaia Fonoti, Sacred Hearts ’22: The Coppin State freshman shortstop finished 2-for-6 with a triple and a run scored in a doubleheader split against Howard on Sunday.

>> Allie Capello, ‘Iolani ’22: The Pacific freshman left fielder went 2-for-6 with an RBI in a doubleheader split against Sacramento State on Saturday.

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.