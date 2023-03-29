Hawaii Grown | Sports Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, women’s golf, softball By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a triple, two walks, four runs and two RBIs to help the Volunteers sweep Texas A&M over the weekend. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. BASEBALL >> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a triple, two walks, four runs and two RBIs to help the Volunteers sweep Texas A&M over the weekend. >> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop went 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in an 8-4 win over Abilene Christian in the series opener on Friday. Aloy hit .667 (8-for-12) in the series with two doubles, a triple, a homer and four runs scored. >> Justin Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland junior second baseman finished 5-for-14 with a double, a triple, six runs scored and three RBIs in a three-game sweep of Pacific over the weekend. >> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force senior second baseman went 3-for-12 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Falcons lost two of three to San Diego State over the weekend. >> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State junior right-hander tossed a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts in a 12-6 loss to Air Force on Sunday. >> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ’19: The Illinois State junior third baseman finished 5-for-11 with three doubles, a walk, three runs and two RBIs as the the Redbirds lost two of three to Belmont over the weekend. >> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson senior shortstop hit three doubles, scored four runs and drove in three in a sweep of Tennessee Tech over the weekend. >> Konnor Palmeira, Kamehameha-Maui ’20: The Cal State Bakersfield junior first baseman homered in a 6-4 loss to UC San Diego in the series finale on Sunday and finished the series 3-for-12 with two runs and two RBIs. >> Luke Alwood, Maui ’22: The Seattle freshman right-hander was the first reliever out of the bullpen in a 9-7 loss to Cal Baptist in the series opener on Friday and allowed one earned run on two hits in 21⁄3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Alwood has pitched nine innings this season and struck out eight. WOMEN’S GOLF >> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine senior shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Tuesday to move 28 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for eighth place at 4 under heading into today’s final round of the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in Lahaina. Guzman birdied three of her final five holes to help the Waves share the second-round lead with Denver at 15 under par. >> Leia Chung, Leilehua ’22: The Boise State freshman followed up an opening-round 69 with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday and is tied for 15th place at 2 under entering today’s final round of the Anuenue Spring Break Classic. >> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior remained steady with an even-par 72 after opening with a 71 and is tied for 21st place at 1 under at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic. SOFTBALL >> Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani ’22: The Brigham Young freshman shortstop went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases hitting out of the leadoff spot and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts to earn the win in a 14-11 victory over Utah Tech on Monday. >> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander went 1-1 with two complete games in a series against Southeastern over the weekend. In the two starts combined, Aholelei pitched 13 innings and allowed six runs on 15 hits with no walks and 14 strikeouts. >> Maya Matsubara, Punahou ’20: The Colorado State junior shortstop finished 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI as the Rams split two games against Boise State over the weekend. >> Manaia Fonoti, Sacred Hearts ’22: The Coppin State freshman shortstop finished 2-for-6 with a triple and a run scored in a doubleheader split against Howard on Sunday. >> Allie Capello, ‘Iolani ’22: The Pacific freshman left fielder went 2-for-6 with an RBI in a doubleheader split against Sacramento State on Saturday. ——— Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Pitching gem earns lefty Gustin Big West honor Next Story Television and radio – March 29, 2023