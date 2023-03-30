Firefighters extinguish blaze at commercial building in Kalihi

Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire in Kalihi today.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Dillingham Boulevard just before 8:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke emanating from a unit in a commercial building, the Honolulu Fire Department.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 8:25 a.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.