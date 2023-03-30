Firefighters extinguish blaze at commercial building in Kalihi

Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire in Kalihi today.
Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Dillingham Boulevard just before 8:05 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke emanating from a unit in a commercial building, the Honolulu Fire Department.
Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 8:25 a.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.