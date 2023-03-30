Man, 27, in serious condition following traffic collision in Waipahu

A 27-year-old man is in serious condition follow a vehicle collision in Waipahu this evening that involved a vehicle driving over a hill.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the two-vehicle collision took place at a red light at around 7:20 p.m. around the intersection of Hiapo Street and Paiwa Street. A white van reportedly hit another vehicle in the area and kept going until it ended up over a hill.
The 27-year-old driver was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man, decline transportation but was also treated by EMS.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.