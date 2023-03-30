Man, 27, in serious condition following traffic collision in Waipahu

A 27-year-old man is in serious condition follow a vehicle collision in Waipahu this evening that involved a vehicle driving over a hill.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the two-vehicle collision took place at a red light at around 7:20 p.m. around the intersection of Hiapo Street and Paiwa Street. A white van reportedly hit another vehicle in the area and kept going until it ended up over a hill.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man, decline transportation but was also treated by EMS.