Letter: Republicans investigate, and visit Jan. 6 rioters

The House Republicans are showing their fellow Democrats and the world how to govern.

They are doing it by continuing their investigation of Hunter Biden; by investigating the Manhattan district attorney; by investigating a Georgia grand jury; by investigating the prosecutor for the Mar-a-Lago secret documents case; and by visiting the jailed Jan. 6 rioters and claiming that they are being mistreated.

How great is that?

Howard Char

Kaneohe

