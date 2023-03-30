Editorial | Letters Letter: Republicans investigate, and visit Jan. 6 rioters Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The House Republicans are showing their fellow Democrats and the world how to govern. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The House Republicans are showing their fellow Democrats and the world how to govern. They are doing it by continuing their investigation of Hunter Biden; by investigating the Manhattan district attorney; by investigating a Georgia grand jury; by investigating the prosecutor for the Mar-a-Lago secret documents case; and by visiting the jailed Jan. 6 rioters and claiming that they are being mistreated. How great is that? Howard Char Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Increase property taxes on nonresidents