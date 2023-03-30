comscore Green’s Cabinet nominees face tough slog in the Senate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Green’s Cabinet nominees face tough slog in the Senate

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. Josh Green says it is possible some of his Cabinet nominees “may have been political collateral damage” when it came to facing confirmation challenges in the state Senate.

There is no shortage of theories swirling in and around the state Capitol to explain Gov. Josh Green’s two failed Cabinet nominees and one whose confirmation ended in a tie — an unusually high rejection count for a popular governor midway through his first legislative session. Read more

