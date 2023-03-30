comscore Hawaii ‘visitor impact fee’ bill moves forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii ‘visitor impact fee’ bill moves forward

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors to the Diamond Head State Monument made their way down the trail from the summit Wednesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors Lisa Thurman, left, and Jeremy Minagro, both of Salt Lake City, Utah, stopped for a selfie at the summit of the Diamond Head State Monument on Wednesday.

A “visitor impact fee” bill that would require any nonresident aged 15 or older to pay for an annual license to visit a state park, beach, forest, hiking trail or other natural area is still alive. Read more

