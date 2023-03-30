comscore Kauai woman gets 17-years for ‘staggering’ tax, fraud schemes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai woman gets 17-years for ‘staggering’ tax, fraud schemes

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

A 51-year-old Kauai woman will spend 17 years in federal prison and pay more than $5 million in fines and restitution for running multiple fraud schemes over eight years that targeted students applying for loans and scholarships, tax refunds, and credit card applications. Read more

