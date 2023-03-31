Armed man, 35, arrested after standoff in Puna

Hawaii island police arrested a 35-year-old man armed with a gun following an hours-long standoff in Puna Thursday.

Officers conducted a warrant sweep in the Puna district shortly after 1:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle in the Kopua Farm Lots known to be operated by the man who had outstanding warrants who was known to be armed and dangerous, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police also received information that he was suicidal.

As officers attempted to initiate contact with him, the man fled the scene, police said.

The man drove his vehicle toward the Eden Roc subdivision and into Fern Forest when the vehicle appeared to experience mechanical issues. Officers then saw the man extend his arm out of the vehicle and fire a shot from a pistol.

The vehicle crossed Highway 11 and became fully disabled on Moana Loa Road at the Aloha Estates subdivision.

Officers pursued the man on foot for more than a mile as he continued to disregard officers’ verbal commands.

The police department’s special response team and crisis negotiators also responded and officers evacuated several area residents as a precautionary measure.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of reckless endangering, various firearm offenses and outstanding warrants shortly before 6 p.m. and recovered the firearm from his possession. No injuries were reported.

Officers of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also contact Det. Paul Mangus at 808-961-2383 or email paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.