President Lassner fighting for $24M for University of Hawaii budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

President Lassner fighting for $24M for University of Hawaii budget

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner is fighting to maintain $24 million in state funding for UH that disappears July 1, while facing “antipathy” from three state senators, including the chairs of the Senate’s finance and higher education committees. Read more

