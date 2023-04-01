comscore Parks department seeks input on volunteer work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Parks department seeks input on volunteer work

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on its volunteer services that include Adopt-a-Park, community gardening, bench donations, mural paintings and volunteer opportunities at city parks, botanical gardens and nature preserves. Read more

