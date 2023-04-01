Parks department seeks input on volunteer work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on its volunteer services that include Adopt-a-Park, community gardening, bench donations, mural paintings and volunteer opportunities at city parks, botanical gardens and nature preserves.

A 21-question survey, available in 13 languages, is accessible online at 808ne.ws/dprsurvey, with hard copies available during business hours at Kapolei Hale and the DPR Permits Office in the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building. The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. April 30.

“Results of this survey will be used to identify areas of improvement, determine awareness of DPR volunteer programs, and create a more user-friendly experience,” according to a news release.

Survey responses will remain anonymous unless an email address is provided. Those who provide their email address will be entered to win an annual family pass for Foster Botanical Garden.